The pages of Invincible and of Skybound Entertainment have released the new teaser trailer for Invincible 2, the second season of the comic-inspired animated series is coming this year. The teaser shows Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, talking to Allen the Alien, while eating a hamburger.

The teaser plays a bit with the meta narrative since Mark explains to Allen what he’s been doing during this time, effectively showcasing all the individual things that are being produced for an animated series of the caliber of Invincible. In the end, to Allen’s angry question, Mark answers what all fans have been asking for a long time: when will new episodes of Invicible arrive, or season 2?

The answer is in late 2023. More or less: this is what the final screen said, which leaves a bitter taste in the mouth without revealing an actual moment in which we will be able to review the adventures of Mark and his companions, grappling with everything that is happening on Earth, and above all with the Viltrumites.

Mark Grayson is a teenager like many others. But his father is Omni-Man, the greatest superhero in the world. Everything changes when Mark develops his superpowers and becomes Invincible! The series is inspired by the long comic saga written by Robert Kirkman and drawn by Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker, which re-founded the myth of the superhero for a new generation of readers.