After the success of the first season of Invincible, an animated series exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, thousands of people want to know what will happen in the new episodes of the show.

One of the questions is who will be the new antagonist of Mark Grayson, after Omni-Man leaves Earth. Robert Kirkman, creator of the character, spoke on the subject

Who will be the villain of Invincible 2?

Kirkman confirmed, through the series’ Twitter account, that the new antagonist will be Angstrom Levy. The comic book writer He mentioned that “the protagonist would be traveling into space and would have an encounter with Angstrom Levy.”

Kirkman announces Astrong Levy. Photo: Capture Twitter @InvincibleHQ

In the comics, Levy has the ability to travel to the multiverse and blames Invincible for disfiguring himself. After kidnapping Mark’s mother and younger brother, sending the superhero to a series of alternate realities, where Spider-Man makes a brief cameo.

The villain reappears in later installments of the comic where he recruits evil versions of Invincible from other realities to damage Mark’s public image.

Angstrom Levy. Photo: Image Comics

What happened in the last episode of Invincible?

Chapter 8 showed how Onni-Man revealed to Mark the reasons that led him to eliminate the Guardians of the Globe. This is because it is an agent sent by the viltrumites, race to which Nolan Grayson (Oni-Man) and Mark belong.

After learning the truth, Nolan confessed that, for him, humans are an inferior species and due to their lifespan (more than 10,000 years), it is better for his race to take over the planet to improve it.

This angers Invincible, who fights with his father, but is unable to do anything and is defeated. When Onni-Man is about to kill his son, he remembers his life with him and leaves Earth.

Invincible – official synopsis

The animated series stars Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.

