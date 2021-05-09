After Amazon confirmed that Invincible will have a second and third season on its streaming platform, thousands of people want the series to cover the entire story seen in the comics of Image.

Although it is hasty to know if the wish of the fans will come true, Robert Kirkman, creator of the character, talked about the subject in an interview with the Inverse portal, in which he was asked if the animated series will be able to adapt the 144 numbers that the comic had.

“We have a rough arc of what we want, the opening and ending to be adapted from the comic book series. But I keep things malleable. I could see (the series) in five seasons. I could see her in seven seasons. I could see it in 10 seasons. Maybe we’ll run out of comics and go ahead and do 100 seasons! There is a plan, we can adjust that plan as we go, ”he said.

This means that the show could continue after the two seasons that Amazon Prime Video has programmed and if possible extend beyond the 144 installments offered by the vignettes.

Invincible season 2 villain confirmed

One of the questions is who will be the new antagonist of Mark Grayson, after Omni-Man leaves Earth. Robert Kirkman, creator of the character, spoke on the subject

Kirkman confirmed, through the series’ Twitter account, that the new antagonist will be Angstrom Levy. The comic book writer He mentioned that “the protagonist would be traveling into space and would have an encounter with Angstrom Levy.”

Kirkman announces Astrong Levy. Photo: Capture Twitter @InvincibleHQ

Angstrom Levy. Photo: Image Comics

Invincible – official synopsis

The animated series stars Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.