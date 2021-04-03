The new animated series of superheroes from Amazon Prime Video will have a second season. Although the first part has not yet concluded, new episodes will be produced, as assured by Robert Kirkman, creator of Invincible, in an interview with Collider.

“I think we have spent a good number of years developing and working this season. I hope that when we continue with the second part things will be easier. There is definitely a lot less to design and some things that have to happen to start season two. “

The first four chapters of Invincible have been well received by critics and audiences. After the success of The boys, It is normal to think that Amazon Prime approves the premiere of the second part. In addition, there is enough material to adapt to the screen, since the story created by Kirkman has dozens of comics.

Invincible – official synopsis

The animated series stars Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.

Invincible protagonists

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson

Invincible, Chapter 5 – Release Date

Chapter 5 of Invincible It will premiere this Friday, April 9, 2021 through Amazon Prime Video. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are as follows:

Peru: 2.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Mexico: 1.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am