Invincible Presents: Atom Eve now has a release date: November 14, 2023. It will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store; furthermore, Amazon Prime subscribers will receive it for free during the first week. The game from Amazon and Skybound Games is also shown in a new gameplay trailer, which you can find below.

The free version of Invincible Presents: Atom Eve obtained through Amazon Prime will be the Epic Games Store version. Obviously once claimed it will be yours forever, even if you stop being a Prime subscriber.

