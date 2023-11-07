Invincible Presents: Atom Eve now has a release date: November 14, 2023. It will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store; furthermore, Amazon Prime subscribers will receive it for free during the first week. The game from Amazon and Skybound Games is also shown in a new gameplay trailer, which you can find below.
The free version of Invincible Presents: Atom Eve obtained through Amazon Prime will be the Epic Games Store version. Obviously once claimed it will be yours forever, even if you stop being a Prime subscriber.
We also remind you that the 9 free Amazon Prime Gaming games for November 2023 have already been revealed: Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is in addition to the titles already revealed.
What game is Invincible Presents: Atom Eve?
Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is a role-playing game fused with a visual novel and will tell us an original story linked to the titular Atom Eve, aka Samantha Eve Wilkins. The girl already appeared in the first season of the animated version of Invincible and she also received her own special episode that told her origins.
In the game we will also meet the Teen Team, his family and his friends and our task will be to use his powers and make decisions, which will determine the relationships with the characters around us. We will also be able to develop heroine skills, gain more power, abilities and unique dialogue options to change the story. The fights are turn-based and the entire game is meant to feel like a comic book come to life.
