According to information reported on Steam, at launch the game will be available with localization in English, French, German and Spanish. The announcement was accompanied by the first official trailer, which you can view below. No Italian Unfortunately.

Skybound Games and the developers of Terrible Posture Games have announced Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for PC via Steam, a visual novels in American comic style that will be available from the course of 2023.

An original story starring Atom Eve

According to the first official details, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will tell a story original story in the Invincible universe which, as the title suggests, will star Atom Eve, aka Samantha Eve Wilkins. As her we will be called to make difficult decisions that will change the evolution of the plot and face enemies in turn-based combat.

“Experience an original story with striking art from Rossi Gifford and creative direction from award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters.“, reads the official description.

“Play as Atom Eve, the fan-favorite superhero from the Invincible universe! Get to know Eve like never before as she navigates her life with the Teen Team, her family and friends as she finds the best way to use her amazing powers as a force for good.”



“Doing the right thing seems easy until you make the decisions. Your choices shape your relationships with the people around you and will define the outcome of the story through multiple paths.”



“Choose how to develop Atom Eve’s abilities and increase her power, unlock special combat abilities, or choose to unlock unique dialogue options to continue your story, your way.”



“Take on new and familiar foes in light turn-based combat woven into visual novel gameplay and harness the powers of Atom Eve as your story flows seamlessly into vivid action that feels like a comic book come to life.”