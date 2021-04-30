The Invincible comic, published in 2003 under the Image Comics publishing label, has an animated adaptation by Amazon Prime Video. During New York Comic Con 2020, the creator of the comic, Robert Kirkman, announced that violence will be a very important piece in the series.

In addition, he explained that it is a character drama, so the voice cast is very important. The story centers on a 17-year-old named Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) whose father is the most powerful superhero on Earth, Omni-Man (JK Simmons).

Invincible, Chapter 8 – Release Date

Chapter 7 of Invincible will premiere this Friday, April 30, 2021 through Amazon Prime Video. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are as follows:

Peru: 2.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Mexico: 1.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am

Invincible – trailer

What will happen in chapter 8 of Invincible?

The latest chapter will show what action Mark will take after finding out that his father Onni-Man is the villain who murdered the original Guardians of the Globe.

Invincible – official synopsis

The animated series stars Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.

Invincible – protagonists

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson.

Invincible – powers

Like his father, Invincible is capable of flight, although at first he is considerably slower than Omni-man. It has an inordinate strength, great speed and invulnerability, although with a certain limit. Although he somewhat resembles Superman, Invincible does not have X-ray vision, freezing breath, or even super hearing.