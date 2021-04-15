The Invincible comic, published in 2003 under the Image Comics publishing label, has an animated adaptation by Amazon Prime Video. During New York Comic Con 2020, the creator of the comic, Robert Kirkman, announced that violence will be a very important piece in the series.

In addition, he explained that it is a character drama, so the voice cast is very important. The story centers on a 17-year-old named Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is the most powerful superhero on Earth, Omni-Man (JK Simmons).

Invincible, Chapter 6 – Release Date

Chapter 6 of Invincible will premiere this Friday, April 16 from 2021 via Amazon Prime Video. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are as follows:

Peru: 2.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Mexico: 1.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am

Invincible – trailer

What will happen in chapter 6 of Invincible?

The next chapter will show how Mark and some of the Globe Guardians recover after their fight against the Machine men. Also, it will be known if Onni-Man plans to get revenge on Titan for betraying his son.

Invincible – official synopsis

The animated series stars Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.