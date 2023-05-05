“Invincible love” never ceases to amaze fans. Now, the published advance of the new chapter of the soap opera shows Lola in a tense situation with her mother. “If you love Benjamin as much as you say, tell him the truth,” the teenager tells her parent. At that moment, ‘Benja’ hears that he is not really Lola’s brother. Also, Columba will have a call with Leona and show her that she spent the night with David. Seeing this, the character played by Angelique Boyer will be stunned. Check the complete guide here so you know when and where to see the novel of the moment.

Advance of “Invincible Love”

When does “Invincible Love” come out, episode 54?

Episode 54 of “Invincible Love” arrives This Thursday, May 4, 2023 for all the followers of the novel starring Angelique Boyer, Danilo Carrera and Daniel Elbittar. According to the advance, this chapter will bring a lot of drama and difficult moments for Benjamin and his real mother, Leona Bravo.

Where to see “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Invincible Love” Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. If you cannot access the signal, the website of the TV channel allows you to see them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

Las Estrellas broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univisión production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

The recordings of “Invincible love” are about to come to an end, according to the producer. Photo: The Stars

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro led a women’s trafficking network, Adrián Hernández and Marena Ramos decided to denounce the situation. However, the action ended in tragedy for the young woman’s family.

Over time, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravodetermined to bring justice and ensure that those responsible for her misfortune are punished for their actions.

“Invincible Love”: cast

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Alejandra Ambrosi as Jacinta

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo.

