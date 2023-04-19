After her success in “Teresa”, Angelique Boyer returns to television with “Invincible Love” the new version of “Mar Salgado”, produced by Televisa-Univisión. In a few days, the telenovela became the sensation of its schedule on Mexican TV. Now, in the upcoming episode 42, there will be an unexpected attack on Lioness by Kika. If you don’t want to miss out on what will happen to the protagonist and the other characters, keep reading this note.

Advance of “Invincible love”, chapter 42

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love” became hot for Columba and a hot scene: Will Josefa discover infidelity?

When does chapter 42 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 42 of “Invincible Love” will premiere this Tuesday, April 18. According to the new breakthrough, columba will threaten Gael with taking their children and Kika he will humiliate Leona in front of all her classmates.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

Exclusively, from Monday to Friday, you can see the episodes of “Invincible Love” through the Las Estrellas channel. You must make sure you have access to the signal or you can use the official website of the TV channel in case you do not have it.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Las Estrellas Channel

YOU CAN SEE: ruby vs. Teresa: who is the most ambitious villain on TV? Keys of each character

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

Starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time), you can tune in to “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univisión production, through the Las Estrellas channel.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering a women’s trafficking ring led by Ramsés Torrenegro, Marena and Adrián denounce the situation, which results in a tragedy for their family. Years later, Marena adopts the identity of Leona Bravo and seeks justice to ensure that those responsible for her misfortune pay for her actions.

#quotinvincible #lovequotchapter #LIVE #time #channel #Angelique #Boyers