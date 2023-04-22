Chapter 45 of “invincible love“, telenovela released in February 2023, will bring different surprises to fans. According to the advance published on the Las Estrellas YouTube channel, Leona will be in danger along with Consuelo and Itzel as a result of gas poisoning. In the video , it is seen how she leaves her room on her knees and begins to cough heavily because of the fluid that invades the entire house. Immediately, Consuelo and Benjamín’s friend are observed on the floor. The second is apparently fainted.

“Breathe, daughter, breathe,” he tells her Comfort to the adolescent, but she does not react. In addition, Marena is visualized holding the hand of David Alejo and asking him to see his offspring (Ana Julia and Benjamín). “I need to hug my children,” she tells him. However, then the character played by Angelique Boyer appears with her eyes closed.

It should be noted that this preview generated all kinds of comments from fans. “David is always on the lookout for her, that’s why he saves her”, “Jeremiah, that was what you had to do to clear, not Leona” and “I don’t know why I feel like someone will die. I think she is the mother “, are some of the messages that fans wrote on social networks.

Advance of chapter 45 of “Invincible love”

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

Exclusively, from Monday to Friday, you can watch the episodes of “Invincible Love” on the channel The stars. You must make sure you have access to the signal or use the official website of the TV channel in case you do not have it.

