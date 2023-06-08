In “Invincible Love”, Ramses felt betrayed by Orlando because he ordered the kidnapping of his granddaughter. Ana Julia. Her son, Romeo, tried to rape her, but they managed to save her with a stun gun. However, the antagonist did not forgive this fact and murdered his partner for attacking his family. And, for Romeo, he imposed as “punishment”, the same thing that he tried with little Ana Julia. This was one of the strongest scenes in the novel and ends the story of these two characters.

Ramses orders Romeo to be raped to avenge his granddaughter

In the final chapters of “Invincible Love”, Ramses made a cruel decision as revenge on Romeo for the attempted rape of his granddaughter. “I’m going to do what they tried to do with Ana Julia. You will experience the abuse that you enjoyed giving so much,” was what the antagonist of this popular Mexican novel said. Subsequently, you can see how two people of Russian nationality torture him to the end. His death is confirmed after the news announces the death of him and his father.

Ana Julia, after surviving that traumatic experience, decides to support women who have been victims of human trafficking and have lived the same experience as her. On the other hand, her close environment stated that they would have preferred that neither Orlando nor Romeo die, but that they were imprisoned.

How to see “Invincible Love” ONLINE?

The only way to SEE ONLINE “Invincible Love” is through BLIM TV in Mexico. At the moment, the production is not found on any other streaming platform known as Netflix, so you can also expect the Las Estrellas YouTube channel to upload the episodes in parts.

