Fewer and fewer chapters in “Invincible Love” and Ramses does not forgive any of his enemies. Now it was Calixto’s turn, who was responsible for rendering his daughter an invalid and kidnapping his granddaughter. He asked her for mercy, however, the antagonist of this novel only had in mind to consummate her revenge. Therefore, he decides to take care of him with his own hands and, to the rhythm of classical music, strips his enemy of his arms and legs. As mentioned by Ramses, he was “dead in life”.

How was Ramses’ revenge on Callisto?

Ramses began to describe how he was going to cut off her arms and legs. Calixto asked for mercy, pointing out that he knows that God is sorry. He replied: “But I am the devil and I don’t forget”, and he continued explaining how he was going to do it. Upon completion of the operation, he can be seen on a bed with his body and completely stripped of his limbs. When he wakes up, he reminds her of everything he did to her and closes with the phrase: “Enjoy your living death.”

With this revenge of Ramses. the story of Calixto can be considered finished in this novel that is close to its end. Due to this scene, many followers of “Invincible Love” say that Guillermo García Cantú, who plays the antagonist, should be considered one of the best villains and his performance has exceeded expectations about the novel.

How to see “Invincible Love” ONLINE?

The only way to SEE ONLINE “Invincible Love” is through BLIM TV in Mexico. At the moment, the production is not found on any other known streaming platform, so you can also expect the Las Estrellas YouTube channel to upload the episodes in parts.

