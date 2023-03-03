In the eighth chapter of “Invincible Love”, Leona will prepare her revenge against Ramses, but things will get out of control.

“invincible love”, the series directed by Eric Morales, came to the small screen to stay. Her story, full of revenge, setbacks and conspiracies, aims to eliminate Ramsés Torrenegro, but Angelique Boyer will make a mistake that could cost the life of an innocent person. She knows all the details about the series that is broadcast on Canal de las Estrellas.

Before the eighth chapter comes out this March 1, we share everything you need to know so you don’t miss it and find out who turned out to be the victim of the accident.

Watch here the preview of “Invincible Love 1×8”

Where to see “Invincible Love”?

The telenovela “El amor invincible” is transmitted through Stars channelMonday through Friday, since it premiered on February 20, 2023, when it replaced “Cabo”.

What time do the episodes come out?

The successful production of Televisa-Univision will have a total of 70 episodes. Each of them is issued in the 9:30 p.m. primetime m. An unmissable date for fans of Angelique Boyer and Guillermo García.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“Invincible Love” will increase the drama and put various characters in checkmate. Photo: The Stars

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

