“Invincible love”, chapter 70 LIVE and ONLINE will hit Mexican television screens in what will be one of its last episodes after several weeks captivating the audience. In the new advance of the Las Estrellas novel, it can be seen how Ramsés will continue his arduous search for Leona’s son (Angelique Boyer) determined to achieve his goal at any cost, while Gael and David will seek to ally to achieve a feat in common. In addition, Josefa could commit a terrible act impossible to reverse. Check here the complete guide to see the premiere of the episode.

“Invincible love”: advance of chapter 70

When does “Invincible Love” 1×70 come out?

“Invincible Love”debuts his chapter 70 thisFriday May 26, 2023 on Mexican television through Las Estrellas. According to the advance, Josefa will catch Ramses and could take his life at a moment unexpected by the fans. In addition, Gael and David would join forces to achieve an important common goal.

What time to see the episodes of “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible Love”, a Televisa-Univision production, is broadcast starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time) on the Las Estrellas channel and you can tune in to the episodes by contacting your favorite cable provider.

Apolo died in Josefa’s arms in “Invincible Love”. Photo: The Stars

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of“Invincible Love”Monday to Friday on the channelThe stars. If you cannot access the signal, the official website of the TV channel allows you to view them online. It should be noted that you must first verify that the content is available in your region.

Fans of “Invincible Love” are divided on Leona’s partner. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramsés Torrenegro, Gael’s father, was leading a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this ended in tragedy for his family. Over time, Marena adopts the identity of Leona Bravo in order to do justice and ensure that those responsible for her misfortune are punished for her actions.

