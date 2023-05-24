“Invincible love” is at its most dramatic now that Ramses is between a rock and a hard place. In an operation against the villain, Flor is also in danger and Leona will reveal to her nemesis that she is Marena Ramos. The confession promises to change the entire plot of the soap opera with Angelique Boyer onwards.

If you want to know the outcome of this plot, here we share everything about the premiere of chapter 67 on the small screen.

What will we see in “Invincible Love”? preview reveals it

When does “Invincible Love” come out, episode 67?

“Invincible Love”premiered its chapter 67 this Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Mexico and many other parts of Latin America. As we saw in the trailer, Ramses could die and fans don’t plan to miss it.

What time to see the episodes of “Invincible Love”?

The stars broadcasts “El amor invencible”, a Televisa-Univision production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the episodes of“Invincible Love”from Monday to Friday on the Las Estrellas channel. If you cannot access the signal, the website of the TV channel allows you to view them online.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramsés Torrenegro, Gael’s father, was leading a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, it ended in tragedy for his family. Over time, Marena adopts the identity of Leona Bravo in order to do justice and ensure that those responsible for her misfortune are punished for her actions.

