“Invincible love” is about to release a new chapter that promises to surprise everyone. The preview shared on the Las Estrellas YouTube channel shows Columba more determined than ever to harm the Torrenegro family, that is, Josefa, Camila, Gael, and more members. Likewise, it is seen how Doña Clara slaps Leona in front of everyone. “Killing Diana Hernández was not enough for you, now you also want to kill my granddaughter,” she tells the mother of Ana Julia and Benjamín. So that you do not miss what will happen to your favorite characters, we leave you a complete guide below.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×66

When does “Invincible Love” come out, episode 66?

Episode 66 of “Invincible Love” will premiere this monday may 22. According to the advance, Leona will be shocked after receiving a slap from Doña Clara.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible Love” It is broadcast exclusively from Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. In case you cannot access the television signal, you have the option of watching the episodes on the channel’s website. It is worth mentioning that the previous chapters are also available in YoutubePart by part.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

At 9:30 pm (Mexican time), Las Estrellas broadcasts “Invincible Love”, the production starring Angelique Boyer, the actress who gave life to Teresa years ago.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Las Estrellas Channel

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramsés Torrenegro was in charge of a women’s trafficking network, Adrián and Marena made the decision to denounce the situation. Unfortunately, this action triggered a tragedy that deeply affected his family.

With the firm objective of seeking justice and ensuring that those responsible for her misfortune face the consequences, Marena decided to assume a new identity: Leona Bravo. After a while, she reinvented herself with determination, ready to face the challenges that would come.

“Invincible Love”: cast

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Alejandra Ambrosi as Jacinta

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo.

