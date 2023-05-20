After her successful role in “Teresa”, Angelique Boyer returns to the screen with “El amor invencible”, an adaptation of “Mar Salgado” produced by Televisa-Univisión. This soap opera continues to captivate the public in its schedule and in the next episode, number 65, Malena will assume a new position in the company while Columba causes Oliver a serious accident. What else will happen? Find out in the next episode. See the full guide here.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×65

When does “Invincible Love” come out, episode 65?

Chapter 65 of “Invincible Love” will premiere this Friday, May 19.

“Invincible Love”: where to see?

“Invincible Love” It is broadcast exclusively from Monday to Friday on the Las Estrellas channel. In the event that you cannot access the television signal, you have the option of watching the episodes on the channel’s official website. In addition, it should be noted that the chapters are also available on YouTube, after their live broadcast.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

At 9:30 pm Mexico time, the Las Estrellas channel presents “El amor invencible”, an exciting collaboration between Televisa and Univisión that promises to captivate the public.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Las Estrellas Channel

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramsés Torrenegro was in charge of a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián made the decision to denounce the situation. Unfortunately, this courageous action triggered a tragedy that deeply affected her family.

With the firm purpose of seeking justice and ensuring that those responsible for her misfortune face the consequences, Marena decided to assume a new identity: Leona Bravo. After a time of reflection, she reinvented herself with determination, ready to face the challenges that would come.

Who’s who in “Invincible Love”?