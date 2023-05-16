“Invincible love” premieres a new episode in the next few hours. The shared advance shows Apolo with Josefa about to discover that his brother is unfaithful to his wife with Columba, his daughter-in-law. Camila’s mother will receive a mysterious message: “Go up to apartment 703 and find out who your husband is cheating on you with.” In addition, Calixto will confess to Lola that Ramses has a network of trafficking in women, which will scare the young woman. Likewise, Leona and David will have a deep conversation about their dreams of having a family. What will happen to the character played by Angelique Boyer? Check in this note the complete guide to know when and where to see the soap opera in premiere.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×62

When does “Invincible Love” episode 62 come out?

“Invincible Love” premieres its chapter 62 this Tuesday May 16, 2023 for all the followers of the Mexican telenovela. According to the advance, Ramses and Columba will be discovered by Apolo and Josefa.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the episodes of “Invincible Love” Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. If you cannot access the signal, the website of the TV channel allows you to watch them online.

What time to see the episodes of “Invincible Love”?

Las Estrellas broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univision production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

Fans of “Invincible Love” are divided on Leona’s partner. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro, Gael’s father, led a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family. Over time, Marena adopts the identity of Leona Bravo with the purpose of bringing justice and making sure that those responsible for their misfortune are punished for their actions.

Who are the main characters in “Invincible Love”?

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Alejandra Ambrosi as Jacinta

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo.

