“Invincible love” continues to complicate its plot to unimaginable levels. The latest revelations shocked the followers of the soap opera, while paving the way for the dramatic outcome. For this reason, more than one wonders if the character of Angelique Boyer can be happy.

Next, we share everything you need to know about the new premiere of the Las Estrellas production.

Watch the preview of “Invincible Love” 1×60 here

When does “Invincible Love” episode 60 come out?

Episode 60 of “Invincible Love” arrives this Friday, May 12, 2023 to the delight of fans. At this point in the plot, the series could take any direction, so they don’t plan to miss it.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

“Invincible Love”, the successful Televisa-Univisión production, broadcasts its episodes starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time). An unmissable appointment for all his followers.

Fans of “Invincible Love” are divided on Leona’s partner. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of“Invincible Love”Monday to Friday on the channelThe stars. If you cannot access the signal, the official website of the TV channel allows you to watch them online.

Is “Invincible Love” on Netflix?

At the moment, it is not possible to find any installment of “Invincible Love” on any other channel, since it is an original and exclusive production. That includes that it is out of the catalog of steaming platforms like Netflix or HBO Max.

