After succeeding in “Teresa”, Angelique Boyer returned to television with “El amor invencible”, a new version of “Mar Salgado” produced by Televisa-Univisión. The soap opera continues to be very popular on the schedule, and in the upcoming 57th episode, Lola will face her uncle David. What will she do? She will threaten him with revealing her true identity and Leona will leave Gael speechless..

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×57

When does “Invincible Love” come out, episode 57?

Chapter 57 of “Invincible Love” will premiere this Tuesday, May 9.

“Invincible Love”: where to see?

“Invincible Love” is broadcast exclusively from Monday to Friday on the Las Estrellas channel. If you do not have access to the television signal, you can watch the episodes on the channel’s official website. Although, in case you don’t know, the chapters can also be seen on YouTube.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

“El amor invincible”, a joint production of Televisa-Univisión, is broadcast starting at 9:30 pm in Mexico time on the Las Estrellas channel.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: The Stars.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramsés Torrenegro was leading a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. Unfortunately, this action resulted in a tragedy for his family.

In order to seek justice and ensure that those responsible for her misfortune were punished for their actions, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravo after a while.

