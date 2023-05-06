“Invincible love”, chapter 55 LIVE and ONLINE, will arrive through Las Estrellas. The novel starring Angelique Boyer continues at its most interesting point after the wedding of Gael and Leona. According to the preview, Josefa will discover the truth about Ramses and Calixto will suffer a serious threat that will put him in grave danger. Check the complete guide here so you know where and when to watch the soap opera.

Advance of “Invincible Love”

When does “Invincible Love” episode 53 come out?

Episode 53 of “Invincible Love” arrives This Friday, May 5, 2023 for all his Mexican fans and the rest of the world. According to the preview, Gael will tell Josefa that Ramsés is dedicated to human trafficking, while Leona will warn Calixto that she will pay him in full for what she did to him.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Invincible Love” Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. If you cannot access the signal, the official page of the TV channel allows you to see them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

Las Estrellas broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univision production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time).

“Invincible Love” stars Angelique Boyer, Daniel Elbittar and Danilo Carrera. Photo: The Stars

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro led a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family.

Over time, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravo with the purpose of bringing justice and making sure that those responsible for their misfortune are punished for their actions.

Who are the main characters in “Invincible Love”?