“Invincible Love” brings new surprises this week. This is revealed by the published advance of the soap opera on the YouTube channel of Las Estrellas. This shows Kika confronting Leona in front of her mother. “Because of dad’s blindness, because he marries this woman and they are very unhappy,” she is heard saying. Also, Lola is seen about to reveal a big secret about Benjamin. For her part, Ramsés Torrenegro will have a tense conversation with Leona and the wedding between her and Gael will be interrupted with the arrival of David. “I am opposed to that union,” he can be heard affirming. If you don’t want to unfollow your favorite characters from the novel, keep reading this note.

Advance of “Invincible Love”

When does “Invincible Love” 1×51 come out?

Episode 51 of “Invincible Love” arrives this Monday, May 1, 2023.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Invincible Love” Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. If you cannot access the signal, the official page of the TV channel allows you to see them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

Las Estrellas broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univisión production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time).

Chapter 49 of “Invincible Love” featured the confrontation between Narvi, Leona and David. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro led a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family.

Over time, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravo with the purpose of bringing justice and making sure that those responsible for their misfortune are punished for their actions.

