The week ends in the best way “Invincible Love”. The advance of chapter 50 has been published and shows Leona Bravo in a tense conversation with Ramses, where she shows him a revealing video that she recorded. In addition, a kiss is seen between Ana Julia and Teo, which has excited the fans. After surviving Narvi’s attack along with David, Marena is determined to face Gael’s father and continue with her plan. What will happen to the character played by Angelique Boyer after her alliance with Apolo Torrenegro? If you don’t want to unfollow your favorite characters from the novel, keep reading this note.

Advance of chapter 50 of “Invincible love”

When does chapter 50 of “Invincible Love” come out?

The 50th episode of “Invincible Love” arrives This Friday, April 28, 2023.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Invincible Love” from Monday to Friday on the Las Estrellas channel. If you cannot access the signal, the official page of the TV channel allows you to see them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

The Las Estrellas channel broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univisión production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time).

Chapter 49 of “Invincible Love” featured the confrontation between Narvi, Leona and David. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

“Invincible Love”: what is it about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro led a women’s trafficking network, Adrián and Marena decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family.

Over time, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravo with the purpose of bringing justice and making sure that those responsible for their misfortune are punished for their actions.

