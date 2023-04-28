“Invincible Love” It never ceases to amaze in each of its chapters. Now, the preview of episode 49 of the telenovela starring Angelique Boyer shows Apolo and Josefa closer than ever, and Ramses’ wife about to confess a great secret. In addition, Ramsés Torrenegro is seen talking with Columba about both. “I want you to find out if Josefa and Apolo are lovers,” Gael’s father tells his daughter-in-law. Likewise, David’s life is in danger. What will happen to him? If you don’t want to unfollow your favorite characters from the novel, keep reading this note.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×49

When does chapter 49 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Episode 49 of “Invincible Love” It arrives this Thursday, April 27.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Invincible Love” from Monday to Friday on the Las Estrellas channel. If you cannot access the signal, the website of the TV channel allows you to see them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

The Las Estrellas channel broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univisión production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time).

“Invincible Love” premiered on Monday, February 20 at Las Estrellas

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro led a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family.

Over time, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravo with the purpose of bringing justice and making sure that those responsible for their misfortune are punished for their actions.

