Since its premiere, “invincible love“has captivated viewers. Now, the novel starring Angelique Boyer has published a preview that shows Leona convinced to continue with her revenge against Ramsés Torrenegro. In addition, there is a tense scene between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law. Columba will face Josefa with harsh words and will receive a slap for this. “I will not be a lioness, but it can be a per **”, he will sentence. If you do not want to miss what will happen in the episode, in the following lines, we leave you the complete guide to the fiction.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×37

When does chapter 37 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Episode 37 of “Invincible Love” Arrives this Tuesday, April 11. According to her advance, Leona continues with her revenge plan and aims to marry Gael, the son of Ramsés Torrenegro. In addition, Columba will face her mother-in-law for Leona.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The chapters of “Invincible Love” are broadcast on the channel The stars. To watch the episodes, you must make sure that you have a connection to the signal in your country or, otherwise, you can connect to the website of the TV network.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Televisa-Univision

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

“invincible love” premieres its new episodes from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm (Mexican time).

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“Invincible Love” begins its story about 15 years in the past, when Marena Ramos suffers an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to a major beer company in Mexico. However, fearing his father’s reaction, he decides to take care of the unforeseen event and ask for help from a private doctor: Adrian Hernandezwho ends up locked in an unexpected love triangle.

Eventually, Marena becomes pregnant by Gael, who prefers that the girl get rid of the babies she is expecting, but she doesn’t want to. Soon after, she and Adrián discover that Gael’s father is involved in a human trafficking network, for which they decide to report him. This decision unleashes chaos for the protagonist, as her family is murdered in response.

Years later, Ramos is determined to take revenge for the damage done to her, for which she infiltrates Gael’s life again, although this time with a new identity: Leona Bravo.

