Angelique Boyer reclaims her Mexican TV crown with “Invincible Love”, the Televisa-Univisión novela that has become the favorite of thousands on the Las Estrellas channel, after “Cabo” gave it its place on the schedule. Now, the fiction is about release its chapter 33, in which we will see that a new drama will hit Leona’s life: she will be accused of promoting infidelity in a well-known couple. If you do not want to miss what will happen in the episode, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide to the fiction.

Advance of “Invincible love”, chapter 33

When does chapter 33 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 33 of “Invincible Love” will premiere this Wednesday, April 5. According to the trailer, Leona will ask Gael why Columba always hints that she is interested in the subject. Faced with this question, the man will have no choice but to admit his taste for the protagonist, but the matter will not end there.

The preview also anticipates a tense scene between Columba and Leona, as the former will slap the latter after warning her to stay away from her husband.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The episodes of “Invincible Love” are broadcast exclusively on the Las Estrellas channel from Monday to Friday. To watch the episodes, you must make sure that you have a connection to the signal in your country or, otherwise, you can use the official website of the TV channel.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Televisa-Univision

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

“Invincible Love” premieres its new episodes from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“Invincible Love” begins its story about 15 years in the past, when Marena Ramos suffers an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to an important beer company in Mexico. However, fearing her father’s reaction, she decides to take care of the unexpected and ask for help from a private doctor: Adrián Hernández, who ends up locked in an unexpected love triangle.

Eventually, Marena becomes pregnant by Gael, who prefers that the girl get rid of the babies she is expecting, but she doesn’t want to. Soon after, she and Adrián discover that Gael’s father is involved in a human trafficking network, for which they decide to report him. This decision unleashes chaos for the protagonist, as her family is murdered in response.

Years later, Ramos is determined to take revenge for the damage done to her, for which she infiltrates Gael’s life again, although this time with a new identity: Leona Bravo.