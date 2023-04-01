“Invincible Love” He continues to conquer his fans with the revelations that are given every week. The production, which is a new version of “Mar Salgado” by Televisa-Univisión, has published a preview of chapter 30: it shows Josefa talking with Columba and Calixto about Ramses’ business. In addition, Gael Torrenegro’s father is seen upset by the delay of the “merchandise”. And finally, it seems that Leona will hear Columba in the middle of a call with Ramses. Will their movements be discovered soon? So that you do not miss any details of the last episode, we leave you a guide below.

Advance of “Invincible love”, chapter 30

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love” chapter 29 LIVE: time, channel and where to SEE Angelique Boyer’s novel

When does chapter 30 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 30 of “Invincible Love” arrives this Friday, March 31. This will continue with what was seen on Thursday the 30th and will bring shocking revelations.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The episodes of “Invincible Love” can be seen through the channel The stars Monday to Friday. You just have to make sure you have access to the signal or, otherwise, you can enter the official website of the TV network.

Poster of “Invincible love”. Photo: Televisa-Univision

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love”, chapter 28 LIVE: time, channel and where to SEE Angelique Boyer’s novel

“Invincible Love”: what time do the episodes come out?

“Invincible Love”a Televisa-Univisión production, can be seen starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

What is “Invincible Love” about?

15 years ago, Marena Ramos suffered an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to a major brewing company. After the moment of tension, the young man preferred to keep the situation out of public attention, since he feared the reaction of his father, Ramses Torrenegro. Thus, he chose to contact the therapist on his own Adrian Hernandez.

Without realizing it, the three of them end up locked in a dangerous love triangle, which is broken when the protagonist becomes pregnant by Gael, who demands that she get rid of the babies for fear of their father. She does not accept and, together with Adrián, discovers a human trafficking network.

When he makes the complaint, the only thing he receives in return is the death of his entire family. Years later, she is determined to exact revenge, and to do so, she adopts a new identity: Leona Bravo.

Find out everything that will happen in “Invincible Love”, starring Angelique Boyer. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

“Invincible Love”: cast

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos/Leona Bravo

Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrian Hernandez/David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Alejandra Ambrosi as Jacinta

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo.

#Invincible #love #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Angelique #Boyers