After the remembered “Teresa”, Angelique Boyer returns to TV with “Invincible Love”, the new version of “Mar Salgado” by Televisa-Univisión that, in a few days, has become the sensation of its schedule on Mexican TV. Now, after so much drama, chapter 29 of the soap opera is about to show an unexpected attack against Lioness. If you do not want to miss what will happen to the protagonist and other characters, in the following lines we leave you more details.

Advance of “Invincible love”, chapter 29

When does chapter 29 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 29 of “Invincible Love” will air this Thursday, March 30. In the new episode, we will see that Benjamin will receive a bullet impact right in front of Ana Julia. Will he die? It is possible that not, but the one who will not have a very pleasant moment will be Leona either. Specifically, the protagonist has been kidnapped by Calixto and the preview exposes moments of tension for the character played by Angelique Boyer.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The chapters of “Invincible Love” can be seen exclusively through the Canal de Las Estrellas from Monday to Friday. You just have to make sure that you have access to the signal or, if not, you can use the official website of the TV network.

Poster of “Invincible love”. Photo: Televisa-Univision

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

“El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univisión production, can be seen on Canal Las Estrellas starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

What is “Invincible Love” about?

Some 15 years ago, Marena Ramos suffered an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to an important beer company. After the moment of tension, the young man prefers to keep the situation out of public attention, as he fears the reaction of his father Ramsés Torrenegro. Thus, he chooses to contact the therapist Adrián Hernández on his own.

Without realizing it, the three of them end up locked in a dangerous love triangle, which is broken when the protagonist becomes pregnant by Gael, who demands that she get rid of the babies for fear of their father. She does not accept and, together with Adrián, discovers a human trafficking network.

When he makes the complaint, the only thing he receives in return is the death of his entire family. Years later, she is determined to take revenge and for this she adopts a new identity: Leona Bravo.

Find out everything that will happen in “Invincible Love”, starring Angelique Boyer. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

“Invincible Love”: cast