“invincible love“He has been catching fans day after day with his revelations. Now, the advance of chapter 25 of the series has been published and shows Ramsés together with Josefa. Gael Torrenegro’s father asks her for marriage again and she will doubt whether to accept or no. After hearing the proposal, his answer will be: “I don’t know”, which will surprise Oliver’s grandfather. In addition, Gael and Leona (Marena Ramos) will meet to see Ana Julia protest. A new episode of the successful production de Las Estrellas arrives in the next few hours LIVE and ONLINE.

So you don’t miss what will happen to the character of Angelique Boyer and the others of the production, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of the new chapter.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×25

When does chapter 25 of “Invincible Love” come out?

The episodes of “Invincible Love” are broadcast from Monday to Friday. As for chapter 25, it can be watched this Friday, March 24. With this, we will know what will happen between Ramsés and Josefa, as well as Gael and Leona.

What time to SEE the episodes of “Invincible Love”?

the soap opera of Televisa-Univision it will have about 70 episodes. Each one of them has been broadcasting in primetime at 9:30 p.m.

“Invincible Love”: where to see?

“Invincible Love” It can be enjoyed through the Las Estrellas channel, but if you do not have access to its signal, you can go to the website of said chain to see the transmission LIVE. You just have to make sure that the content is available for your region.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

Find out everything that happened in “Invincible Love”, starring Angelique Boyer. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

“Invincible Love”: cast