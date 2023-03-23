“Invincible Love” It has been surprising viewers week after week. Now, the Televisa-Univisión novela, which Juan Osorio produced, has published the advance of chapter 23, which will hit the screens in the next few hours. In it, Ramses, Calixto and Columba are seen planning the kidnapping of the cheerleaders. In addition, Leona Bravo (Marena Ramos) will be alone with Ana Julia in a place where she will not be able to hide her emotions. Will she confess everything to him? So that you do not miss the new episode of the production starring Angelique Boyer, we leave you a complete guide in the following lines.

When to SEE chapter 23 of “Invincible Love”?

Episode 23 of “Invincible Love” can be seen this Wednesday, March 22. In this new chapter, we will see how Leona is in doubt about whether or not to confess to Ana Julia that she is her mother. What will happen to the cheerleaders after Ramses, Columba and Calixto’s plan?

“Invincible Love”: where to see?

“Invincible Love” It can be seen via TV on Canal Las Estrellas, but if you do not have access to its signal, you can go to the website of said channel to see the broadcast LIVE. You just have to make sure that the content is available for your region.

“Invincible Love” premiered on Monday, February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Television-Univision

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

If you are in Mexico, you can see the soap opera starting at 9:30 p.m.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

Some 15 years earlier, Marena Ramos lived in a coastal town, but her life changed when she is the victim of an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to one of the largest beer companies in Mexico. The young man is afraid of how his father, Ramsés Torrenegro, might react, so he decides to contact the therapist Adrián Hernández on his behalf to lighten the drama.

What he didn’t expect was that it would result in him getting involved in a love affair that would soon end with Marena pregnant with him. Therefore, she asked him to get rid of the babies. She did not want to and, later, she discovered, together with Adrián, that Ramsés heads a human trafficking network.

The woman makes the complaint, but her family was murdered in response to her audacity. Now, she is determined to get revenge on her, and to do so, she adopts a new identity: Leona Bravo.

“Invincible love”: cast