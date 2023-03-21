Angelique Boyer returns to TV thanks to “El amor invencible”, the Televisa-Univisión telenovela that Juan Osorio produced. The series, which serves as a remake of the Brazilian “Mar salgado”, replaced “Cabo” and is already one of the public’s favorites, thanks to its large doses of drama and passion around the life of Marena Ramos/Leona Bravo. Speaking of which, the protagonist is about to face unexpected revelations and if you don’t want to miss out on what’s coming for her, check out the guide for chapter 22 in the following lines.

When does chapter 22 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 22 of “Invincible Love” can be seen this Tuesday, March 21. In this new episode, we will see how Leona finds out that Ana Julia is her daughter, but it will not be the only revelation that will come her way: Gael will confess that he wants to be with her.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible love” can be seen via TV on Canal de Las Estrellas, but if you do not have access to its signal, you can use the official website of the aforementioned chain to watch the LIVE broadcast, you just have to make sure that the content is available for your region.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Television-Univision

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

If you live in Mexico, you can see “Invincible Love” starting at 9:30 p.m.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

Some 15 years earlier, Marena Ramos lives in a coastal town, but her life changes when she is the victim of an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to one of the largest beer companies in Mexico. The young man is afraid of how his father, Ramsés Torrenegro, might react, so he decides to contact the therapist Adrián Hernández on his behalf to lighten the drama.

What he did not expect was that they would end up getting involved in a love affair, which would soon end with Marena pregnant with Gael, who asked him to get rid of the babies. She doesn’t want to and, later, she discovers together with Adrián that Ramsés heads a human trafficking network.

The woman makes the complaint, but her family was murdered in response to her audacity. Now, she is determined to take revenge on her and to do so she adopts a new identity: Leona Bravo.