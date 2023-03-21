Angelique Boyer returned to TV with “El amor invencible”, the new version of “Mar Salgado”, produced by Juan Osorio for Televisa-Univisión. The soap opera It entered Canal Las Estrellas as a replacement for the series “Cabo” and in just a few episodes it became the queen of its schedule. Of course, the high doses of drama and passion are what have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, week after week. Now, the protagonist, Marena Ramos/Leona Bravo, is about to discover disturbing secrets.

When does chapter 21 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 21 of “Invincible Love” can be seen this March 20. In this episode, Leona could find out who her real daughter is. That’s not all, but Ramses will lift Camila from her wheelchair, and then drop her to the ground in a scene full of evil.

On the other hand, Leona could find out that Gael is innocent and that David has been hiding several very important things from her.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible Love” can be seen from Monday to Friday on Canal de Las Estrellas. You just have to make sure that you have access to the channel from your region or, failing that, you have the option of connecting to the online transmission through the chain’s official website.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Televisa-Univision

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

Televisa-Univisión’s telenovela “El amor invencible” can be seen on Canal Las Estrellas starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

What is “Invincible Love” about?

15 years ago, a coastal town witnessed the drama experienced by Marena Ramos, a young woman who suffers an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to one of the most important beer companies in the country. He fears the reaction of her father, Ramsés Torrenegro, for which he decides to contact the therapist Adrián Hernández to help the girl; however, he does not count on a love triangle being born.

Even so, Marena becomes pregnant by Gael, who asks that she get rid of the babies for fear of what her father will do. She does not accept and, eventually, discovers along with Adrián that Ramses runs a human trafficking network. In this context, the woman makes the complaint, but she receives the death of her entire family in response.

Years later, Ramos is determined to exact revenge and adopts a new identity to do so: Leona Bravo.