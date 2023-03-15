“invincible love”, the new series of Las Estrellas, became a success and has already been on the air for 17 episodes, making soap opera lovers lose sleep. His new advance promises that the plot will continue to be just as intense and could even resume the romance between David and Leona.

Next, we share everything about the premiere of its chapter 18 so that you know the outcome.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 18

When does chapter 18 of “Invincible Love” come out?

The wait was long, but it’s over. Chapter 18 of “Invincible Love” will air this Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and fans couldn’t be more excited to find out what will happen.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The soap opera is broadcast on Stars channel, Monday to Friday. Its first chapter premiered on February 20, 2023, replacing Cabo, which was starring Bárbara de Regil and Matías Novoa.

What time do the episodes come out?

Angelique Boyer stars in “Invincible Love.” Photo: composition LR/ The stars

the soap opera of Televisa-Univision it can be seen in prime time in Mexico, that is, at 9:30 pm The chapters of the fiction starring Angelique Boyer are broadcast from Monday to Friday.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.