“invincible love” left fans wanting more over the weekend, after Consuelo discovered that she did have cancer. Now, she will give the news to her family, while Leona will live moments of anguish in the meeting with Ramses.

A few hours after its chapter 16 is broadcast, we share everything you need to know about its premiere so you don’t miss it.

Watch here the advance of chapter 16

When does chapter 16 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 16 of “Invincible Love” promises to mark a before and after in the soap opera. After much speculation about Consuelo’s news, we will finally be able to see the episode premiere this March 13.

What time do the episodes come out?

The successful telenovela from Televisa-Univisión can be seen during prime time, that is, at 9:30 pm This is a must-see time of day for followers of the program.

Where to see “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible Love” has been broadcast on Las Estrellas, from Monday to Friday, since it premiered on February 20, 2023. At the moment, it is not possible to find its deliveries on any other channel, since it is an original and exclusive production .

How to see “Invincible Love” ONLINE?

In case you can’t tune in to “Invincible Love” on time, you have the option to watch its episodes on the official channel of Las Estrellas on YouTube. These episodes are published one day after their original transmission.