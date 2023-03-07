“invincible love” has surprised soap opera fans since its premiere on the Las Estrellas channel, thanks to its convoluted story full of conspiracies, betrayals and impossible love. With each episode, the story has advanced by leaps and bounds and now the romance between Leona and Gael.

A few hours after the broadcast of its chapter 11, we tell you everything about its premiere on the small screen so you don’t miss it.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The telenovela is broadcast on Las Estrellas, from Monday to Friday. Its first chapter premiered on February 20, 2023, replacing Cabo, which was starring Bárbara de Regil and Matías Novoa.

What time do the episodes come out?

The Televisa-Univision telenovela can be seen in prime time, that is, at 9:30 p.m.

“Invincible Love”: what is it about?

An unbeatable cast. Photo: The stars

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. On the way, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

Cast of “Invincible Love”