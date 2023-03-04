In the tenth chapter of “Invincible Love”, Oliver is in danger and his father, Gael, is desperate to find his whereabouts. He knows what time and where to see the soap opera.

The week culminates in the best way with episode 10 of “Invincible Love”, the soap opera starring actress Angelique Boyer. Now, a preview has shown a discussion around Ana Julia’s stay. Not only this, but the son of Gael and grandson of Ramsés Torrenegro, Oliver, is in danger. Before the tenth chapter comes out on March 3, we share everything you need to know so you don’t miss it and learn more about the series that is broadcast on the Las Estrellas channel.

Watch HERE the preview of “Invincible Love 1×10”

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The telenovela “El amor invincible” is broadcast through the The Stars channel from Monday to Friday, since it premiered on Monday, February 20, 2023, when it replaced “Cabo”, a series starring Bárbara de Regil.

What time do the episodes come out?

The production of Televisa-Univision it will have around 70 episodes. Each of them is issued in the prime time at 9.30 pm An unmissable date for fans of actress Angelique Boyer.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“Invincible Love” will increase the drama and put several characters in checkmate. Photo: The Stars ” title=” “Invincible Love” will increase the drama and put several characters in checkmate. Photo: The Stars ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

Who is who in “Invincible Love”?