“Invincible Love” will broadcast its chapter 71 LIVE and ONLINE through Mexican television. The production is close to its end after captivating its fans for several weeks. In the new advance of the Las Estrellas novel, a new character will appear that will give an unexpected twist to the plot. Romeo’s dad will emerge; and, according to the networks, he is the true villain of the story.

In addition, it is still waiting if Mrs. Josefa will survive at the hands of Ramses. If you want to know more, review in this note the complete guide to see the premiere of this episode.

“Invincible love”: advance of chapter 71

When does “Invincible Love” 1×71 come out?

“Invincible love” premieres its chapter 71 the next this monday may 29 on Mexican television through the channel The stars. According to the trailer, the appearance of Romeo’s dad will be a surprise for everyone.

What time does “Invincible Love” 1×71 premiere?

“Invincible Love” is broadcast at 9.30 p.m. m (Mexico time) through the Las Estrellas channel and you can find it depending on your preferred cable provider. This is because this soap opera is a Televisa-Univisión production.

Where to see “Invincible Love”?

The channel The stars broadcasts “Invincible love” from Monday to Friday at the same time. In case you cannot access it, you can also do it through its website, however, you must first check if it is available in your region.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

Ramsés Torrenegro, Gael’s father, led a women’s trafficking network. After discovering this, Marena and Adrián decided to report it, however, they did not expect it to end in tragedy for her family. Over the years, Marena adopts the identity of Leona Bravo, who will seek justice and that those responsible for her tragedy pay for her actions.

