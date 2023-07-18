Invincible: Guarding the Globe was announced by Ubisoft with a trailer: it is a strategy RPG with idle elements arriving “soon” on iOS and Android, based on the work created by Robert Kirkman.
While waiting for details on Season 2 of Invincible, here is a transposition that on a visual level appears particularly faithful to the style and atmospheres of the animated seriesbut which in terms of gameplay is clearly to be verified.
Story and characters
Featuring a original story set in the Invincible universe, Guarding the Globe will bring to the screen the characters that fans of the series know well, on a mission to discover what is hidden behind an army of dangerous clones.
Thus, drawing on a roster made up of ten heroes (Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Robot, Rex Splode, War Woman, Black Samson, Dupli-Kate, The Immortal and Green Ghost), we will be asked to form a team and face groups of enemies using the (sadly) known automatisms of this kind of production.
