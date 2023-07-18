Invincible: Guarding the Globe was announced by Ubisoft with a trailer: it is a strategy RPG with idle elements arriving “soon” on iOS and Android, based on the work created by Robert Kirkman.

While waiting for details on Season 2 of Invincible, here is a transposition that on a visual level appears particularly faithful to the style and atmospheres of the animated seriesbut which in terms of gameplay is clearly to be verified.