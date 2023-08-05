













Invincible: Fans wonder if the series will adapt one of the most controversial comic book stories | EarthGamer









In the Invincible comics, Mark is raped by a Viltrumite woman known as Anissa. After this event, we see how the hero deals with the trauma it left him with and this becomes a very important aspect of his character. Although at the time it was very controversial, the way it was approached was also applauded.

This controversy is precisely what makes fans doubt his appearance in the series. However, we must consider that Prime Video is the one behind the production and they did not show concern with the violence of the first season.. Not even with the more ‘mature’ aspects of his other superhero series The Boys.

Also, this arc is a very important part of the overall plot of Invincible. So it would take a lot of work and a lot of changes to remove these scenes completely. Of course, who will have the last answer will be the production team. What do you think? Should they leave her in or remove her in this adaptation?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)