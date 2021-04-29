Beyond Marvel and DC, the world of superheroes was reinvented with Invincible, the comic strip published in 2003 under the imprint of the Image Comics publishing house. After years of waiting, Amazon launches the animated series that is already a success for viewers.

This Friday, April 30, the eighth and last episode of the program will arrive and the fans could not be more excited with the outcome that will change the life of the protagonist forever. Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man.

In the season finale, fans will be able to see what action Mark will take after discovering that his father Onni-Man is the villain who murdered the original Guardians of the Globe. The decision will not only change the private life of the protagonist, but also the status quo of the world.

Within hours of knowing the result, it is revealed that Invincible was renewed for a third season thanks to its successful performance. The protagonists and its creator Robert Kirkman were responsible for sharing the announcement on social networks.

Don’t miss the latest chapter of Invincible. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

How and where to see Invincible – chapter 8?

Chapter 8 of Invincible will premiere this Friday, April 30, 2021 through Amazon Prime Video. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are as follows:

Peru: 2.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Mexico: 1.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am