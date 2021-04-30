After years of waiting, Amazon Prime Video premiered the animated series Invincible, which adapts the comic strip published in 2003 under the Image Comics publishing label, which became a resounding success for the streaming platform.

On Friday, April 30, the eighth and last chapter of the show was launched, which showed the event that forever changed the life of the protagonist Mark Grayson, the son of the superhero named Omni-Man.

What happened in the last episode of Invincible?

Chapter 8 showed the moment when Onni-Man revealed to Mark the reasons that led him to eliminate the Guardians of the Globe . This was because he is an agent sent by the Viltrumites, a race to which Nolan Grayson (Oni-Man) and Mark belong.

After learning the truth, Nolan confessed that, for him, humans are an inferior species and due to their lifespan (over 10,000 years), it is better for his race to take over the planet to improve it.

This angered Invincible, who fought with his father, but was unable to do anything and was defeated. However, when Onni-man he was about to kill his son, remembered his life with him and left Earth.

Invincible confirms two more seasons

Hours before the last episode of Invincible is released, the voice actors and their creator Robert Kirkman They were responsible for confirming the second and third season through social networks. This was caused by the good reception that the first part of the animated series had among subscribers of Amazon Prime Video and the general public.