The first episode of ‘Invincible’, the new bet of Amazon Prime Video based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, begins with a conversation between two security guards, taking their time before the first conflict between heroes and villains breaks out in front of the White House. The talk revolves around the paternity of one of them, devoted to educating his stepson, a theme on the basis of which a series of cartoons that begins with three surprisingly well-written episodes, already available on the platform, which open new avenues in the genre. Animation, fortunately, is not just for children, it is also aimed at a adult audience, which allows the viewer to taste releases like the one at hand. “Bad language, violence and sexual content,” reads in the initial notice of the episode. It takes time for ultraviolence to burst onto the scene, but when it appears it is a strong shock to the uninitiated public. The contrast between the drawings, in complementary flat colors, and the brutal outbreak of skulls, between blood and giblets, is striking. This game between substance and form, which takes a long time to arrive but when it does explode in our retinas, is essential when assessing the interest of a different superhero story, which moves between ‘The Boys’ and a typical origin story, with lucid nuances. The protagonist is a teenager who supports the problems of his age, crawling through the hallways of the institute, while accepting that all great power comes with great responsibility … or not. Because, precisely, his ancestor, the ineffable Omni-Man, the most powerful titan on earth, a guy with a banker’s mustache and a Superman cape, does not use his virtues as he should and does not know how to instill in his first-born the values ​​of a paladin. of justice in conditions. Your job as a parent falters when superpowers awaken in your offspring.

Kirkman, renowned comic book writer, portrayed in ‘The Walkig Dead’, the starting comic of the endless series, a decomposing society: the evil that can end our civilization is us. The walking corpses are a projection of the living. Charlie Adlard’s visceral drawings embodied a relentless metaphor that languished on the screen. With ‘Invincible’, drawn by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley for the editorial Image, their concern is another. He takes the idea of ​​who watches the vigilantes from ‘Watchmen’ and fuses it with a family movie that can lead to a horror story, according to how the main plot flows. Fatherhood and puberty form the backbone of a series whose first season, of eight episodes, is already far from the usual in the duration of the same, an average of 45 minutes per delivery, something unusual in the field of animation. At first it may be difficult to enter into the technique used to give movement to the vignettes – again the R&D of the audiovisual medium – relatively simple, but once the dialogues, the action scenes, the turns and cliffhangers catch you, the addiction to the animated show arrives. After the release of the first three chapters in one go, Amazon Prime Video will release one a week until the batch is completed. We must applaud, from the outset, it has been decided to bet on cartoons, and not on live action, to reel off an adventure where it beats a peculiar sense of humor, loaded with irony, that will especially dazzle fans of comics (There are even jokes about the high price of current comics).

Mark Grayson, the young protagonist, with his father Omni-Man.

The manifestation of his powers places the protagonist in a position when he is about to turn 18 years old. On the one hand, he has idealized the image of his father, the concept of superhero. On the other hand, he must face his life every day in high school, where he is not good at relating to others, especially with the girl he likes. It may not fit into either world. One of the essential characteristics of the comic is its ability to unravel mysteries, since its initial publication on paper in 2003. There are more than fifteen years of analog material, which can lead to quite a number of seasons. The decision that the transfer of the comic to the audiovisual medium has been with the animation technique is understood as something natural, taking advantage of its multiple resources. Kirkman himself serves as an executive producer on ‘Invincible’, whose credits also feature Seth rogen and Evan goldberg, behind the serialized adaptations of ‘The Boys’ and ‘Preacher’. The original voices are another point in favor of the series: Steven yeun as Mark Grayson, the young hero; JK Simmons like his unpredictable father and Sandra Oh like his mother, a novel writer.

‘Invincible’, the animated series from Amazon Studios, which little by little are creating a peculiar vision of the superhero genre, speeds up what happens in comics, to hook today’s viewer, whose needs are different. The rhythm of reading a story arc does not meet the demand of the public in front of the screen. The spirit of the cartoons is maintained, starting from that fanboy tribute that Kirkman seems to make to Superman, and other legendary superhero comics from childhood, to dynamite their common places from within as the action progresses. A delight to see characters like Monster Girl come to life, that twenty-something who every time she uses her powers and turns into a devastating mass is rejuvenating, going from Monster Woman to Monster Girl like Benjamin Buttom, until there is only one baby left?

‘Invincible’ already has three chapters on Amazon Prime Video and will reveal the rest at the rate of one per week.