Invincible, Amazon’s animated series, came to an end on April 30 through the service. After so much speculation, fans saw what happened to Mark after discovering that his father Onni-Man is the villain who plans to conquer Earth.

The revelation not only changed the personal life of the protagonist, but also the status quo of the world that keeps its guard up before the return of the Vultramites. Now that the second and third seasons have been confirmed, it only remains to wait for the continuation.

At the moment there are no further details about the plot, so the creator of the comic, Robert Kirkman, anticipated what we would see through Twitter. In the publication, he stated that the villain Angstrom Levy would be the main threat, but not the only novelty.

The concept of the multiverse will be treated in the new chapters thanks to the appearance of Levy. The character will seek to gain the knowledge and experiences of each version of him in the alternate universes. However, his plans will be managed by the protagonist.

Astrong Levy is one of the toughest villains that Invincible faces in the comic. Photo: composition Amazon Prime Video / Image Comics

In this way, the fiction wants to give a pause to the plot of the Vultramites and give the protagonist a space to develop as a hero in the face of the greatest challenge of his life. In addition, the multiverse will be a theme that will continue to be seen in several other plots.

Invincible – official synopsis

The animated series stars Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.