Colombia It continues to show that it has great athletes with talent, strength and dedication willing to give their best in different sporting events. On this occasion, 20 athletes disabled military, will be the ones who will represent the country in the sporting eventor Invictus Games 2023.

The competition will take place from September 7 to 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they will demonstrate their skills in various Paralympic disciplines, before competitors from all over the world such as France, Australia, the United States, Canada, Ukraine, among others.

Thanks to them, Colombia makes history by being the only country in Latin America that will participate in Invictus. 20 athletes who challenged themselves to keep going, 20 dreams with the same goal: continue to represent Colombia.

Colombian athletes have a range of age between 23 and 50 years, and they come from different cities of the country such as: Bucaramanga, Córdoba, Atlantic Coast, Medellín, Ibagué and Bogotá. All of them began their careers in the different institutions of the country such as the police or the military forces of Colombia.

Invictus Games was born thanks to prince harryWho leads this great event with the aim of celebrating and demonstrating the sports skills of men and women with disabilities. The first edition was held in 2014.

El tiempo spoke with 2 of the athletes selected for the competition, Neider Parra (National Police patrolman) and Francisco Pedraza (First Sergeant of the National Army), their statements are evidence that effort, resilience and training are fuel right for the goals to be met.

Neider’s story begins at an early age, when the dream of belonging to the National Police was his only goal. He fought for his goal until in the year 2017 entered the institution as part of the anti-narcotics departmentwhich aims to eradicate illicit crops.

He became a canine guide and with the help of his faithful four-legged companion, Tammy, they walked step by step through the designated areas. Until on February 26, 2019, she embarked on a mission that would change her life and even her Labrador’s life forever. That day they went to a village in Tumaco, in the department of Nariño, reviewing as usual a crop in the area.

To complete his mission, he had 15 meters left to leave the property, Neider took one more step and he felt a strong impact on his body that ended up lifting him towards the sky, the explosion of the earth under him, covered his body when he fell to the ground, confused, afraid and confused, Neider saw his hands full of blood, under his gaze and observed his right leg destroyed, I could not see his other extremity for the earth. Her first thought was Tammy. Fortunately, the labrador was fine.

When first responders arrived, two other explosives impacted, leaving two of them lifeless. two of his companions.

Neider was taken to a hospital in Cali, the patrolman woke up 12 days later and received news that would leave him frozen: he lost both of his lower extremities at different levels, part of his right hand, and suffered burns on his face. Today he is 25 years old and is one of the youngest Colombian athletes in Invictus.

“When this happened to me I thought that because there were people with so much evil. I said that I hope one day I grow upn the legs as the nails grow, because it was not fair that I had to retire that uniform that I wore with such pride and courage”, Neider commented.

On the other hand, Francisco Pedraza joined the National Army at the age of 17, his first transfer was to San Vicente del Caguan, in the department of Caquetá, a territory remembered for the violence that the Farc established, It was there that he met first-hand the reality of those who survive in the midst of bullets.



The sergeant was notified in the year 2004 about his mission: the rescue of two peasants kidnapped by illegal groups. Francisco tells that when they arrived at the place, one of his companions turned on the metal detector, he walked leading the troop, his body turned to the right and the detector sounded, at the same time that the mine exploded.

Remember to fall to the ground with the rifle destroyed just like his legs and with the tenacity of a soldier he kept thinking about fighting. Fortunately, he heard the voice of other colleagues who were coming to the rescue, he even had time to warn them about the possibility of other mines in the area. She woke up 12 days later thinking about hugging his children. The sergeant lost both of his legs and suffered a perforated kidney. Now it is motivating for thousands of people who attend his talks.

“I always believed that having three sons I was going to be the one who was going to teach them to kick a ball, but I could never do it, However, I have taught them that we have to keep fighting and I showed them that not everything turns out as we think, but we can continue building our life purpose regardless of the difficulties”, Francisco points out with a smile.

The dream of competing began when the Invictus Game Foundation invited Colombia, Subsequently, a pre-selection process was carried out in which around 100 soldiers participated, including soldiers and police, who competed in different sports disciplines. However, there were 20 places available. “We say 21 places because there is a person who is a guide for a military person with a visual disability,” explains Francisco.

“We as the military and police are already recognized for our tenacity and for our operational part in the armed conflict. TONow we need to be recognized for those abilities and skills that we acquired after our injuries”Neider asserted.

Likewise, they explained to this newspaper that there are several qualities that they see in other athletes that they also see in themselves, such as knowing how to work as a team, not giving up in the face of limitations, be persevering, be leaders, have a positive attitude and look for new ways of seeing and understanding life.

“At the time they planted those explosive devices that they took my legs. Their intention was not only to take part of my body, it was to take everything from me, even my life. But there will be no human power that takes away my love for the country and my desire to continue livingFrancis concluded

‘Join my force’ campaign:

As Francisco and Neider explained, for each of the Colombians who will compete it is already a victory to be able to participate in the event, for this reason Being able to share this achievement in the company of the people they love and have supported them in their process is a dream.

The Súmate a mi Fuerza campaign seeks to raise funds for the tickets of the families of the athletes, since Germany covers the stay and food of two companions, however, the only requirement is that each companion arrive in the aforementioned country.



“My message to Colombians is that it is a unique opportunity for each one of us, it will make us demand ourselves, not 100 but 200 percent, and have the presence of the people who are our supportImagining it fills me with happiness. That perhaps we will win a medal, that they are putting it on and you know that you have your loved ones there in front, looking at you, I think one is broken there, ”Francisco points out with a smile on his face.

If you want to join this dream you can do it through the Davivienda bank savings account 488440612536.

Neider was emphatic in thanking not only the United States embassy for providing the tickets to the athletes, but also to each Colombian who has contributed to this great dream.

VANESSA PEREZ

