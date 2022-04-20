The Invicta leisure backpacks they are the ideal choice to combine style and practicality. Comfortable, sturdy, they are also back in fashion, for a vintage style that takes us back through the years, when we went to school. The brand has re-proposed the same styles, moods and colors for accessories to give as gifts or to treat oneself.

Invicta leisure backpacks can be used to get around the city during the day, packing everything you need for work inside. Or we can use them for trips out of town or for nature walks during which we want to have everything we need with us.

The brand presents many different models, for truly unique accessories. We can choose motifs, designs and even captivating and fashionable colors, to be able to treat ourselves or to give away a backpack of sure success, which will last a long time and that will take us back in time when we were young and carefree.

On Amazon we can buy many models of Invicta backpacks for free time: which one do you choose? The most modern and captivating style or the vintage mood that fashion designers and fashion addicts like so much lately? The choice is yours with our selection.

Invicta Minisac Glossy Backpack, Black, 8 Liters, Resealable, Travel & Leisure

On Amazon the store Invicta proposes his 8-liter Minisac Glossy backpack, available in four different colors: black, blue, yellow and purple. A very high quality product, guaranteed by a brand that for years has not only offered backpacks, but real myths to wear on your shoulders.

The minisac is a vintage model which since its inception has become a must have, the best pocket friend of every boy and girl, because it is small, compact, light. A stylish backpack, which stands out, also useful for keeping everything in order and within reach. It can also be folded completely and has a personalized waist strap. The Invicta patch is embroidered.

Invicta Jolly Solid S Backpack Casual Backpack, 33 cm, 15 liters, Black

Really glamorous and with a retro style Invicta Jolly Solid backpack, in size S of 33 centimeters with a capacity of 15 liters. Available in blue, gray, brown, black, red and purple, the backpack has a padded and fabric-covered backrest. While the shoulder straps, also padded, are personalized with jacquard ribbon. It has comfortable front pockets while inside it has a padded tablet compartment and a pocket to keep everything in order.

The Heritage of Invicta is made of recycled fabric thanks to the collection of PET bottles: thanks to a particular manufacturing process it is possible to obtain a resistant and soft yarn, long lasting and of the highest quality. For one backpack, 25 bottles of 500ml were used. The dimensions of the backpack are as follows: 23 x 33 x 17 cm.

Invicta Packable Backpack, Minisac, 8 Liters, Blue, Resealable and Pocket, Travel & Leisure

Always from store Invicta there he is Packable backpack of 8 liters, resealable and pocket-sized, for travel and leisure, in the iconic striped pattern. We can find it in various colors: blue, light blue, yellow, gray, black, purple, green, red and pink. A small myth, a true style icon, the minisac everyone likes it because it is small, compact, light. And the striped pattern is a classic of the brand.

In the front you can count on a small pocket, while inside you can put everything you need. It can also be worn at the waist with the personalized strap. The dimensions of the backpack are 25x40x8 centimeters and the capacity is 8 liters.

Invicta backpack – JELEK PLAIN LOGO – Black – Double compartment – 38 LT

From Invicta here is a sportier model, the Jelek Plain backpack with contrasting logo in white on a black background. It has a double compartment, to keep everything in order and always find everything you need. The capacity is 38 liters. The bottom is reinforced and has a double front pocket, an internal pocket with organizer and an internal laptop compartment, without forgetting the side mesh pockets for water bottle always available.

It has a padded backrest covered with fabric and shoulder straps that are always padded and always covered with fabric. It also has a key holder removable. The dimensions of the backpack are 32 x 43 x 25 cm.

Invicta backpack – JELEK PLAIN LOGO – Black – Double compartment – 38 LT DIMENSIONS: 32 x 43 x 25 cm; CAPACITY: 38 Lt

FEATURES: Double compartment. Reinforced bottom. Removable key ring

POCKETS: Double front pocket. Internal pocket with organizer. Internal compartment for laptop. Side mesh pockets

BACK: Padded and covered in fabric

SHOULDER STRAPS: Padded and covered in fabric, under the mesh shoulder strap.

Invicta JOLLY COLOR BACKPACK, Luggage – Unisex Suitcase – Adult, Military Green

Who forgets it Invicta Jolly Color backpack? Here is the model to wear even if you are no longer a boy, in the unisex version in military green and one size (the dimensions are 28 x 35 x 20 cm and the capacity is 20 liters). Inside it has a padded compartment where you can also store your laptop with a screen up to 13 inches. It has a front pocket, a padded computer pocket and an inside pocket to use as an organizer.

Beautiful the stone washed washing and the Invicta patch embroidered on the front of the backpack cannot be missing, which takes you back to the Eighties, with a modern reinterpretation.

Invicta Utility Pack Backpack, Green, 20 Lt, 11 ‘Laptop Holder, Leisure & Office

Finally, here’s a Invicta backpack model for leisure and office really special, the Utility Pack that you see here in the military green variant with a capacity of 20 liters. The details in suede fabric and the customized metal zip puller are beautiful. As always, the backs and shoulder straps are padded: the shoulder straps also have a tubular tape to wrap them.

Inside we find a large padded pocket to carry computers with screens up to 11 inches, but there is also an internal equipped pocket and a pocket on the main opening at the top. The backpack is made of polyester. The dimensions of the backpack are 28 x 40 x 14 cm.





Invicta Utility Pack Backpack, Green, 20 Lt, 11 ‘Laptop Holder, Leisure & Office Dimensions: 28 x 40 x 14 cm; CAPACITY: 20 lt

Functional: Details in suede fabric; customized metal zip puller

Backrests: in padded fabric; SHOULDER STRAPS: padded with tubular tape

Pockets: Internal padded 11 ” laptop compartment; equipped pocket inside; pocket on main opening

Fabric: Polyester

Discover the Invicta leisure backpacks more beautiful and many other models to wear from morning to evening!