Economist Allianz Subran warned investors about the threat of a new financial disaster

The chief economist of the German insurance company Allianz, Ludovic Subran, advised investors to prepare for months of market correction and the threat of a new “financial disaster”. Writes about it Bloomberg.

The economist did not rule out a rapid fall in asset prices, as investors who previously bought them with borrowed funds may not be able to service their debts.

According to Subran, the situation in the commercial real estate market and in the US regional banks cause “serious concern.” Another factor could be problems with non-bank financial intermediaries such as hedge funds and pension funds.

The Allianz expert believes that high volatility awaits investors in the markets in the near future, but he does not believe that this is a “remake of the 2008 global financial crisis.” However, sharp moves in the market will be more frequent in the next few months. In addition, Subran expects the start of a recession in the US in the second half of 2023.

Earlier, the head of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS), Jerome Powell, said that the United States could face a recession. He expressed hope for the mild nature of the contraction of the US economy.

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest since 2006. The rate was increased to the level of 5-5.25 percent per annum.