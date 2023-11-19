Investors want Altman back as CEO of OpenAI, says newspaper

According to the Financial Times, efforts are being made over the weekend; businessman was fired on Friday (Nov 17)

Investors in OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, are debating this weekend the possible return of former CEO Sam Altman, fired on Friday (17.Nov.2023) by the Board of Directors. The information is from the newspaper Financial Times. One of the plans being discussed is to remove the company’s board and put Altman back in the role. According to the newspaper, the group of investors involves Microsoft and important venture capital companies. In the resignation statement, OpenAI had claimed to no longer trust Altman to “ability to continue leading OpenAI”.