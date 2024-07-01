Mexico City.- The overwhelming victory of the official candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, PhD in energy engineering, and the announcement of the future Secretary of Energy, Luz Elena González, implies an implicit support for large capitals that will arrive as foreign direct investment to the oil sector, announced in an information card the team of the Greek billionaire George Economou.

Everything seems to indicate, he said, that with this, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) could enter into an early stage of production in less time than expected in the Zama field, in which Mexican businessman Carlos Slim recently became a partner.

This first stage is expected to produce between 60 and 80 thousand barrels per day. It should be noted that, according to the authorities’ estimates, the peak production of this field is expected to be approximately 180 thousand barrels per day of crude oil, equivalent to just over 10 percent of current production at the national level.

Pemex’s early production is feasible because Greek shipping giant George Economou has built a highly specialized vessel, known in the industry as an FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading), a floating oil production, storage and transfer unit that, according to close sources, will be Mexican-flagged and is designed to connect to the Zama field.

This FPSO vessel will be positioned in deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, significantly accelerating Pemex’s production schedule, which will represent billions of dollars in revenue for the country.

Economou has a plan to build three additional FPSO vessels for the Zama oilfield.

The new vessels will be used by other clients operating in the Gulf of Mexico, the company announced in a press release.

In addition to the already mentioned FPSOs, the so-called FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) vessels would be added, which are vessels for the extraction, processing, storage and handling of natural gas.

The latter also reduce production stages and save the construction of traditional platforms. The four vessels are valued at approximately 10 billion dollars, which would be counted as foreign direct investment.