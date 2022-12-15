Suddenly, on Thursday afternoon, the interest rate on Dutch ten-year government bonds shot up from 2.2 to 2.4 percent. At the same time, the AEX, like other European stock indices, lost several points. And the euro rebounded to reach its highest level since June: $1.0738.

The cause of these market turmoil? We have to go to Frankfurt for that. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, a press conference about the latest interest rate decision. In short, this was: although we will raise interest rates a little less this time than last time, we will continue to raise interest rates at every meeting in the coming months. Because we must and will get the hang of the much too high inflation.

Investors who had counted on an early end to the ECB’s rate hike series were disappointed. Given the violent market movements, there were quite a few: the markets were taken by surprise by Lagarde and her colleagues in the ECB tower.

Specifically, the ECB decided on Thursday to raise interest rates for banks by 0.5 percentage point. The deposit rate, currently the most important rate, will go from 1.5 to 2 percent. Central banks around the world try to curb inflation by raising interest rates. In the eurozone it is now 10 percent – ​​well above the ECB target of 2 percent.

Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. This dampens economic activity, and ultimately price increases.

Slow down the economy

That 0.5 percentage point is less than the 0.75 percentage point, the interest rate increase that went into effect at the previous two ECB meetings. But the somewhat smaller interest rate step – which was widely expected – the ECB did link an unexpectedly firm message: to reduce inflation, interest rates “will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace”, according to Lagarde. How far interest rates will rise will depend on inflation data. In any case, Lagarde promised several interest rate increases of 0.5 percentage points. Interest rates will have to rise so fast that the economy will be ‘actively’ slowed down for some time.

“Inflation is way too high,” said Lagarde, “and we expect it to stay above our target for too long.” According to the latest ECB estimates, inflation will fall to 6.3 percent in 2023, with it expected to “decelerate significantly over the course of the year”. Inflation is projected to reach 3.4 percent in 2024. The target will not come into sight until 2025, with an expected inflation rate of 2.3 percent.

For the time being, actively slowing down the economy will not result in enormous misery, expects the ECB, which assumes a “superficial and short recession” in the euro zone. A recession is when GDP shrinks for two quarters in a row. The year 2023 as a whole will yield half a percent of GDP growth, the ECB thinks.

Investors warned

Monetary policymakers in Frankfurt are happy to take a slight recession for granted, it became clearer than ever on Thursday. Investors have been warned. Higher ECB interest rates affect the financial markets in all sorts of ways. They translate into higher borrowing costs for governments – hence the rise in government bond yields on Thursday. They make equities relatively less attractive compared to bonds, because the latter will yield more interest (ie return). Hence the falling stock prices. And higher interest rates in the euro zone make investments in Europe relatively more profitable than elsewhere, which pushes up the exchange rate of the euro (which was still below 1 dollar earlier this year).

It seems that investors are underestimating how important the inflation target is to the ECB, even though price stability is central to the central bank’s mandate. They also seem to underestimate how great inflationary pressures still are. Although it was somewhat lower in November than in October (10 percent year-on-year, compared to 10.6 percent the month before), price increases could pick up again in the following months, Lagarde said. Underlying inflation is high, partly because wages are now rising. Employers will partly pass on the higher wage costs by raising their prices (a ‘wage-price spiral’). Ideally, the ECB would have been ahead of this development. The central bank of the euro zone, compared to, among others, the American and British central banks, started rate hikes late. As a result, it may have to continue raising interest rates for longer.

Lagarde’s message was not widely understood. Portfolio manager Konstantin Veit of the world’s largest bond investor Pimco reacted with disbelief: “Given the great uncertainties surrounding inflation dynamics, we remain unconvinced about the pace and scope of ECB rate hikes.”

Bond mountain is shrinking

The ECB also decided on Thursday to reduce the huge mountain of bonds it has bought in recent years. In recent years, the ECB has had to deal with inflation that is too low. By buying bonds from governments and companies, the ECB pumped money into the financial markets. Interest rates on the capital markets fell, which should push up inflation. The balance sheet now includes 3,300 billion euros in government and corporate bonds bought up since 2015, plus another 1,700 billion euros in bonds bought for a special ‘pandemic emergency buy-back programme’.

Government bonds from the regular program that are on the ECB’s balance sheet and are maturing will no longer all be replaced by new ones from the beginning of March, according to the ECB’s statement. As a result, the portfolio of bonds on the ECB’s balance sheet will automatically shrink, initially by EUR 15 billion per month, until the middle of next year. The rate of decline thereafter will be determined “in time.” The decision contributes to the expected further increase in borrowing costs for governments, which does not make their financial situation any easier in these expensive times of energy and climate crisis.

